Are you planning a trip for summer holidays 2024? Take advantage of the fact that during this holiday season bus lines offer up to 50% discount on tickets. Here at Debate we tell you who they apply for and when they start.

It is important that you know that the 50% discount on bus tickets applies in each vacation period and Summer Vacation They are not left out of this provision established by the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT).

Discounts on bus tickets are available exclusively for teachers, with 25%and students with 50% of the cost of the ticket. To access these benefits, it is essential to present a current credential proving that you are a teacher or student.

If you do not have the credential, you can present an official certificate issued by the corresponding educational institution. This proof must include, at a minimum, the name and seal of the school, the name and photograph of the holder, and the account or registration number.

Which schools have a bus discount during summer holidays?

According to the SCT, valid credentials to access the discounts must be issued by educational institutions that are part of the education system of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP). Among these are:

– Education departments or directorates in the federal entities

– National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

– National Polytechnic Institute (IPN)

– Universities throughout the Republic

– Institutes

– Free schools of Law, Commerce and Homeopathy

– College of Bachelors

– Schools incorporated into those mentioned above

When does the 2024 bus student discount apply?

The student discount is valid during the holiday season stipulated in the SEP school calendar. For summer 2024, discounts will apply from July 17 to August 25.

This period coincides with the end of classes for basic level students, which is scheduled for July 16, and the start of classes for the 2024-2025 school year, scheduled for August 26.

It is important to note that the discount is 50% for students and 25% for teachers. In addition, the discounts are limited to eight students per bus and only apply to first class services and economy service, in accordance with what is established in the Journal Official of the Federation (DOF).