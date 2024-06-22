New transport strike coming this summer. The stop will be for 4 hours on July 18thinform the trade union organizations signatory to the Autoferrotranvieri-Internavigatori Ccnl.

The reasons for the protest

“Despite the commitment made since the start of the negotiations for the renewal of the national contract for local public transport, the same real determination to seek serious solutions to respond to the needs of workers and citizens was not found in the counterparts” writes Uiltrasporti. “Indeed – continues the union – we have seen unacceptable proposals from employers’ associations, justified exclusively by the insufficient financing of the sector, and aimed at tightening working conditions”. “Together with the other trade union organizations – continues Uiltrasporti – responsibly, we have always attempted to keep the discussion open with a proactive and never instrumental spirit as long as this was possible, but in the face of the clear unavailability to renew the CCNL with an economic increase in line with the increase in the cost of living and with the remodulation of the legislation in the name of a better quality of work, we have been left with no alternative to the strike, which, let us always remember, represents a great sacrifice and the renunciation of part of one’s salary to demand legitimate requests.

“Greater security, better work-life balance, adequate wages are not whims but fair demands. The renewal of the Ccnl is not an option nor a subordinate circumstance but a sacrosanct right of workers in a sectormoreover, crucial for the life and economy of the citizens of this country, who instead find themselves hostage to instrumental and anachronistic positions”.

The strike, they add, is being launched by Filt Cgil to “claim the right to the renewal of the national collective labor agreement and to the improvement of working conditions, both regulatory and salary”, asking for the renewal of the contract to have an “economic increase in in line with the increase in the cost of living, to remodulate the regulatory part to allow a better conciliation between life and work times, as well as to identify solutions aimed at combating the phenomenon of attacks on staff”.

“The renewal of the Ccnl, which expired in December 2023, takes on a crucial significance” concludes Fit-Cisl. “Therefore, we hope for a clear change of pace on the part of the employers’ associations, Agens, Anav and Asstra, and a full assumption of responsibility towards the workers in the sector, who claim their right to better employment, regulatory and salary conditions, and of users with the need to guarantee the service and development objectives envisaged by the Pnrr” concludes Fit-Cisl.