The Dubai Taxi Corporation, affiliated to the Roads and Transport Authority, announced its full readiness to welcome the new academic year, through the readiness of the school transport sector to provide safe and comfortable transportation services for nearly 25,000 students in all regions of the Emirate of Dubai by providing buses equipped with the best advanced technologies.

The Foundation affirmed its keenness to provide an integrated system of modern technical systems in its school fleet in accordance with the best standards of quality and safety followed locally and globally, in a way that enhances the level of safety and comfort for students during their bus transportation to and from school.

The Director of the Fleet Operation Department at the Foundation, Ammar Rashid Al-Buraiki, said, “The Foundation’s employment of its vast expertise and capabilities, in addition to investing in advanced technologies in school buses, embodies our strategic directions in enhancing the level of confidence and comfort for students and the entire community by providing an ideal environment to transport students safely during the school year.” In line with the highest safety and monitoring standards adopted in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to enhancing the confidence of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, in order to build a long-term strategic partnership in the field of providing school transportation services.

He added: “These initiatives constitute an important step towards achieving sustainable development and social prosperity in the emirate, and we affirm the institution’s commitment to achieving sustainable development in the bus fleet and school transport services, with the aim of contributing to a qualitative shift in the school transport sector, and raising the level of services provided.”

Al-Buraiki explained that the school fleet of the Dubai Taxi Corporation enjoys a set of smart features, such as surveillance cameras, a system to ensure that the bus is empty of students after each school trip, a system for sensing student movement while the buses are running, and an emergency notification feature for immediate communication with the emergency control center. It also features an advanced electronic tracking system for the bus and the student using the GPS global positioning system, as well as the identification system using RFID radio waves, which enhances the regulation of the process of boarding and disembarking students, in addition to a system for self-extinguishing engine fires.

He explained that the institution is constantly keen to hone the safe and responsible driving skills of bus drivers, supervisors and female supervisors through training programs provided by specialized and accredited trainers, in line with international standards, which put the safety of students at the top of its priorities, indicating that the institution offers training courses on how to deal with cases of Emergencies and first aid and other vital services, which confirms the institution’s commitment to providing a highly qualified team to deal effectively with any emergency conditions that may occur during school transportation.

