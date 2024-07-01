Measure applies to intercity and suburban highways; tolls have also increased

Tickets for intercity and suburban buses that run in the State of São Paulo, managed by Artesp (São Paulo State Transport Agency), became 10% more expensive as of this Monday (1st July 2024).

Intercity buses are those that operate from bus terminals or ticket sales agencies and have features such as external luggage racks and individual, numbered seats. Suburban buses charge for tickets inside the vehicle, do not have numbered seats and have separate doors for boarding and disembarking passengers, in addition to allowing the transport of standing passengers.

On Thursday (June 27), Artesp also authorized the annual adjustment in toll rates on sections of state highways managed by 17 concessionaires that make up the State of São Paulo Highway Concessions Program.

With the measures, 16 dealerships You can now readjust your rates:

CCR AutoBAn;

Via Colinas;

Eco-ways;

Intervias Arteris;

Renewals;

CCR SPVias;

Thebe;

CCR ViaOeste;

CART;

Eco-tracks;

CCR RodoAnel;

Tietê Highways;

Route of the Flags;

SPMar;

Via Rondon; and

Tamoios.

Entrevias may readjust the value of its tolls starting next Saturday (6th July).

The largest adjustment will be applied to Tamoios, with an increase of 4.48%. The smallest will be applied to Tebe highways, with an increase of 0.33%. For the other concessionaires, the permitted adjustment is 3.92%.

According to Artesp, the adjustments consider the inflationary recomposition in the last 12 months – from June 2023 to May of this year – and are based on the IGPM (General Market Price Index) and the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), according to each contract.

With information from Brazil Agency.