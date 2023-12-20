The Casa Rosada was surrounded and the police contingent increased; Protesters are against Milei's economic measures

The Buenos Aires police set up a strong security scheme for the protests this Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023). Buses heading to the Argentine capital are being searched by authorities and the Casa Rosada, government headquarters, has been surrounded.

Left-wing movements in Argentina will hold a demonstration this Wednesday from 4pm (Brasília time) against the package of economic measures announced by Javier Milei's government on December 12th. The protesters are also against the anti-demonstration protocol created by the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich.

Videos circulating on social media show buses being searched by police. According to the Clarinauthorities were looking for flags and proof of association with the demonstration.

NOW: In Au Ricchieri, the police control and go up to collectives to review if the passengers take flags or try to address a demonstration pic.twitter.com/v3XexMRu2N — Agencia El Vigia 🇦🇷 (@AgenciaElVigia) December 20, 2023

O Argentine newspaper talso states that Protesters heading to Buenos Aires on trains were warned about the possibility of having their social benefits canceled if they blocked streets during the protests.

The protesters would march from Congress to Plaza de Mayo. However, according to one of the protest organizers, the Polo Obrero party, the route will be shortened due to police operations.

“To guarantee both the event in Praça de Mayo and to avoid the provocations that the national government and its minister Patricia Bullrich mounted, we suspended the departure of Congress”says a statement from the party.

In addition to protesting against the measures announced by Milei, protesters are marching in memory of the protests of December 19 and 20, 2001, against the economic crisis. At the time, 39 people died, according to the Argentine Human Rights Secretariat.

“Chainsaw plan”

Among the actions of the so-called “chainsaw plan” of Milei are the devaluation of the peso, the suspension of public works and the reduction of energy and transport subsidies.

