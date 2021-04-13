The Government decided that trains and groups should lock their windows. They seek to guarantee ventilation, because whoever travels will not be able to close them, and thus lower the chances of contagion of coronavirus. “It is illness or cold”, highlighted this Tuesday the Minister of Transport, Mario Meoni.

With this announcement, in the middle of the second wave of covid in the country, it is already expected that the essential workers, teachers and students in the remainder of the fall will travel with cold and rain.

“It is not possible to know in advance if there will be a polar wave or not during this winter,” he clarifies to Clarion Cindy Fernández, meteorologist with the National Meteorological Service (SMN). But, he says, “it is more likely that in general what remains of fall and early winter will be with normal to higher than normal temperatures “.

There are 18 thousand bus units operating in the Metropolitan Area, and around 200 daily trains, with a significant number of cars that will have to be retrofitted. Meoni affirmed that the measure will begin to be applied “from the fact that each of the companies can go making the necessary adjustments “.

.Currently, with much of the bus fleet equipped with air conditioning, manufacturers have been reducing the windows that can be opened. The same goes for trains. The new Chinese cars have rectangular vents.

.In the City, where the subway is also located, this practice was already followed in the lines that depend on the Buenos Aires government and in the subways that have windows that can be opened.

Windows open in trains and buses to reduce the risk of contagion of coronavirus. What the forecast anticipates for fall and winter. Photo: Luciano Thiebeger

What weather will the AMBA travel in?

For the City and Province of Buenos Aires -where the largest number of passengers and coronavirus infections are concentrated- the average maximum temperature in April is 23º and the minimum reaches 14º. Regarding rainfall, the average is 118 millimeters.

Already in May, the average maximum falls to 19º, the minimum to 11º and the average rainfall also decreases: 92.3 mm. In order to June, the heat continues in low with an average of 16º of maximum and 8º of minimum. Rainfall that month reached 58.7 mm.

In July, mid-winter, the maximum drops to 15º and the minimum goes down to 7º. More rains are also estimated than in June, with an average rainfall of 60.5 mm.

Expert recommendation.

The meeting from which the measure to lock the windows arose came after a group of experts asked on Monday that the National Executive analyze “closing measures with beginning and end” to curb the number of coronavirus infections.

The specialists stated that “the second wave is not more of the same”, since “the new variants wreaked havoc in other countries”, and warned: “It is almost a new pandemic. “

During the conclave that Santiago Cafiero led this Monday along with Carla Vizzotti at the headquarters of the national government, the experts requested “restriction of group recreational activities, mainly in closed spaces and amateur sports “.

After the meeting, in which the specialists participated virtually for three hours, official sources stated that “the new restrictions are recent”, so “the results will be seen after 10 days.”

“If we do not lower the circulation of the people we are not going to lower the circulation of the virus “Official sources stressed, specifying that the experts are requesting “more restrictive measures for circulation in the AMBA and large urban centers.”

Along these lines, the Executive stated that “the starting point of the second wave is very different from last year”, given that “in 2020 we had cases in the AMBA that later spread to the interior of the country, but now there is circulation of the virus throughout the territory “.

Regarding the use of intensive therapy beds, Casa Rosada acknowledged that they are analyzing “the suspension of scheduled surgeries“, with the purpose of” having back the therapy beds for covid “.

“Today we have another context. Last year the intensive care units were available to covid patients. Today there are scheduled surgeries and traffic accidents increased, that last year dropped significantly, “they reflected.

