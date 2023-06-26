Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) has his own ideas for taking action against clan crime. (Archive image) © Jörg Carstensen/dpa/pa/Archive image

Some are outraged that they are not allowed to take part in the “Alliance Against Clan Crime”. Meanwhile, a traffic light minister develops new visions of fighting crime.

Berlin – A few days ago, the Federal Ministry of the Interior announced that it wanted to give the federal states more support in fighting clan crime. Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) had on Wednesday (June 21) in the Picture spoke of an “alliance against clan crime” in which the federal and state governments should work together in the future. It makes sense in this matter to pool the forces of the investigating authorities. The debate has now progressed further.

Fighting clan crime “unconventionally”: Bushman’s vision of justice

Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) has now called for tougher action against clan crime in Germany. “The penalties are already giving a lot today. But we also have to fight specific crimes by the clans in an unconventional way,” said Buschmann picture on sunday. As an example, he cited confiscating “the status symbols of clan members after crimes, such as their luxury cars, expensive jewelry and watches”.

The rule of law must show that it has “teeth”. “If we increase the pressure, the clans will also retreat,” said the FDP politician. According to the Minister of Justice, the police need less capacity at their desks and more on the street. In addition, Buschmann believes that clan members with a migration background should be deported more quickly in the future. “It is grotesque that some people with permanent jobs are deported – and on the other hand the deportation of criminals fails. We have to get better at that,” he said.

“Alliance against clan crime” – displeasure with Faeser among Union ministers

“We have to be tough on criminal clans and show them their limits. The state must show strength here and must not retreat a millimeter,” Faeser had previously emphasized. “Individual pinpricks are important, but not enough.” Rather, criminal structures would have to be “sustainably broken up” and financial flows and sources of income would have to be stopped.

The interior ministers of the Union-led countries then voiced their displeasure. Because in Berlin there was a federal-state meeting on the subject of clan crime on Wednesday. Faeser was present himself, but in general it was scheduled at working level – i.e. without the other ministers.

In the round of Union-led countries on Friday (June 23), Faeser’s action was, according to information from German press agency referred to as an “unheard-of event”. Faeser tried to “politically instrumentalize” the working meeting of high-ranking police officers, was one accusation. The representatives from the countries led by the Union were also disappointed that there was “no vision and no concrete offers from the federal government”. In fact – so it was said by participants – the Minister of the Interior was only on site for a short time and then left the experts alone again. (na/dpa/AFP)