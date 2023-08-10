Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

Not an example of a community of responsibility: The FDP politicians Marco Buschmann (right) and Christian Lindner are politically very fat, but also married.



The traffic light government wants to campaign for a community of responsibility. Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann will present the schedule.

Berlin – The summer break is still on. But when the annual break of the Bundestag is over and the federal government has to deliver again, it wants to Marco Buschmann accept the community of responsibility. So far, the term has only very rarely made the headlines. In the coalition agreement of SPD, greens and FDP however, it can be found on page 101 in the Family Law section – right in the first paragraph.

“We will introduce the institute of the community of responsibility and thus enable two or more adults to take legal responsibility for each other beyond love relationships or marriage,” it says. The FDP politician’s Ministry of Justice explained that “the diversity of life plans should be taken into account”. Close friendships or shared flats for senior citizens are mentioned as examples.

Traffic light and the community of responsibility: Buschmann wants to present the key points of the project

After the summer break, Buschmann first wants to present the key points. His schedule also provides for “being able to bring the draft law to parliament next year,” he explained in an interview with the newspapers of the Bayern media group, to which the Danube courierthe Passau New Press and the Central Bavarian newspaper belong.

The 46-year-old explained that the traffic light coalition wanted to “give legal security to people who take responsibility for each other in everyday life but do not have a romantic relationship”. Buschmann states: “Today there is also acceptance of responsibility beyond the family and romantic partnerships.” Born in Gelsenkirchen, he brought up elderly people living together who have lost their partners, as well as young people in housing projects.

So far there have been hurdles in these cases: “What happens if one of them has to go to the hospital and the other wants information about the condition? Or what rights do those involved have in relation to a shared rental apartment?” Questions that need to be clarified. “So far, the law has treated people in these constellations as strangers. That has to change if those involved want it to,” says Buschmann.

Video: Why is politics failing? This topic moves the Germans the most

Buschmann and the community of responsibility: “Making everyday life easier for people”

At the same time, the liberal stressed that the community of responsibility would not grant any tax incentives. There will also be “no abuse”. The focus should not be on the financial, but on the interpersonal: “We want to bring the law up to date so that it makes everyday life easier for people.” But it is also very important: “We don’t force it on anyone. Everything remains voluntary.”

Already in the past had Buschmann to the community of responsibility voiced. So at the beginning of the year in an interview with the Time. “We are thinking of a model with different levels of legal liability,” he outlined at the time: “The community of responsibility should be able to be closed unbureaucratically at the registry office.”

Also in a Buschmann interview with the Catholic News Agency (KNA) the community of responsibility was already an issue. In it, the minister stated that it was not an alternative to marriage. Nothing will change about their special protection. It would be open to rainbow families. (mg)