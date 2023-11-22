Genoa – Fire last night in one villa in via Bonningher in Sarissola, a hamlet of Busalla, in the Scrivia Valley. A woman in her 60s was burned in the fire.

The flames broke out when the sixty-year-old was at home. Another older woman was evacuated by the firefighters and she did not suffer any physical consequences as she was in an area of ​​the house not affected by the fire. The alarm triggered the emergency services: two fire brigade patrols 118 and public assistance volunteers intervened from Busalla and San Benigno. The woman injured due to the burns was intubated and taken to the emergency room of the Villa Scassi hospital, in code red. Significant damage to the property. The police at the Busalla station are investigating the causes of the fire, which apparently originated from a pellet stove.