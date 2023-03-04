In addition to the children, there were six adults on the bus, all from the Paris region. After the children’s holiday in the Alps, the bus drove the group to Grenoble station to continue the journey there.

Nothing is yet known about the cause of the traffic accident approximately 40 kilometers south of Grenoble. Local media believe the driver became unwell and lost control of the wheel. The weather conditions were good on Saturday morning and give no reason to suspect that they played a role.