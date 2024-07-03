Bus with Russian and Belarusian tourists crashes in Antalya

A bus carrying Russian and Belarusian tourists was involved in an accident in Antalya, Turkey. This was reported by RIA News.

It is specified that as a result of the incident, a large number of people were injured. The severity of their condition is not reported.

