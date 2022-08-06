At least 12 people have been killed in an accident involving a Polish bus in northern Croatia near Breznicki Hum, 60 kilometers from the capital Zagreb. At least 43 people were injured, 18 of whom are in critical condition.

The bus was on its way to Zagreb and ran off the road at about 5:40 am. According to the Croatian Ministry of the Interior, all victims have Polish nationality. The passengers were pilgrims en route to Medjugorje, a Roman Catholic temple in southern Bosnia.

“The bus went off course and ended up in a ditch next to the road,” the ministry said. Rescue workers from the police and fire brigade and medical personnel are on the scene to help the occupants.

Croatian Interior Minister Davor Božinović announced at a press conference at the accident site that there were no passengers trapped under the bus. He confirmed that there were no children on board and added: “There are only deaths and injuries in this crash. No one was unharmed.” See also Invasion or not, the Russian media war is in full swing

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed his “deepest” condolences to the families of the victims on Twitter. He said he spoke to Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who assured him of the full support of Croatian medical services. “I have instructed our consular services to help the families of the victims,” ​​Morawiecki said. At his request, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski and State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Marcin Przydacz will travel to Croatia, as well as medics and psychologists from the Medical Assistance Team.

The scene of the accident at Podvorec, near Zagreb. © AP

