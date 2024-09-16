Lima, Peru.- A bus carrying tourists, including Mexicans, to the famous Inca stone citadel of Machu Picchu overturned on a highway on Monday, leaving 15 tourists injured, Peruvian authorities and media reported.

The Consettur bus that runs from Machu Picchu Pueblo to the stone citadel went off the road shortly before noon, tourist police officer Julio Andía of Cusco, the region in which the citadel is located, told The Associated Press. He added that several of the injured were taken to a nearby health center.

Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena confirmed on her X account that among the injured are Mexicans, without giving further information about their identity or the number of those affected. “A regrettable accident in Machu Picchu, Peru, in which there are Mexican people affected. Our Mexican Embassy in Lima and our consular staff are already aware and will activate protection and assistance protocols,” said the official.

Local media videos showed the bus with passengers inside, while outside several people were trying to treat the injured. Police reported that there were 20 passengers on the vehicle.

Up to 5,600 people are allowed to enter Machu Picchu per day. The Cusco region has several tourist sites of the Inca culture in addition to the citadel that have made it the main tourist destination in Peru. The Inca citadel was built in the 15th century as a religious sanctuary of the Incas and is located in the Amazon of southeastern Peru at 2,490 meters above sea level. WITH INFORMATION FROM AP