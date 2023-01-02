On board there were about fifty English boys who were starting their ski week. The bus that had gone to pick them up at Malpensa airport collided with a car a few bends from the Prato Nevoso ski resort, in the Municipality of Frabosa Sottana, where the boys were expected to arrive at 3.30pm . It seems that the driver risked a maneuver, widening in a curve, and invading the opposite lane. At that moment a car was coming down from Prato Nevoso with some Genoese tourists returning from vacation. Their Peugeot was fortunately hit by the bus without consequences. Father and son in the car: in shock, but with minor injuries, they were taken to the Mondovì hospital for checks. There was no need for any intervention, however, for the students arriving from England: the bus, with the help of the Mondovì firefighters, was made safe and resumed its road towards Prato Nevoso. The driver was heard for investigations by the Carabinieri of Mondovì, who are reconstructing the dynamics of the accident.