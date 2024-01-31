At least 19 people, including several minors, have died in a road accident in the Mexican state of Sinaloa (north-west) between a bus and a goods truck, which caught fire after a head-on collision.

“Up to this moment, according to the expert work that is still underway in that area, 19 lifeless bodies have been counted. It will take some time to identify them, given that they are in a fairly intense state of calcination and such as to make identification difficult,” explained Sinaloa prosecutor Sara Bruna Quiñonez.