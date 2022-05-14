Local transport drivers stopped work in various places on Saturday. In Enschede, Hengelo and Haaksbergen, according to the FNV union, about 70 percent of the journeys were canceled on Saturday, transporter Keolis keeps it at half.

Action was also taken in Tilburg. The local lines did not run from the Arriva branch in Tilburg, just like the buses from Tilburg to Den Bosch, Best and Reusel. According to a spokeswoman, Arriva has chosen to remove these buses from service altogether because it is most obvious to travelers. Because striking drivers would have had to drive on different lines, passengers would not know where they stand.

It is the second strike in a national series to enforce a better collective labor agreement. The first relay strike in regional transport started on Wednesday with about a hundred strikers in the northeast of the country. FNV states that there has been increasing work pressure in the sector for some time, partly caused by a shortage of personnel. The union is demanding, among other things, a higher pay in order to attract more young drivers.

CNV Vakmensen is not participating in the strike action. The union presented the employers’ final offer to members in a neutral manner in February. According to the union, they accepted it with a two-thirds majority.