Bus carrying migrants collides with a lorry on the A1

A bus from the prefecture of Agrigento, which was transferring some of the migrants who landed in Lampedusa to the reception centers in Piedmont, collided with a heavy vehicle on the A1, near Fiano Romano, in the province of Rome.

The toll of the accident is very heavy: the two drivers died, while the injured, some of them seriously, are 25. The collision occurred on the night between Thursday 14th and Friday 15th September between Guidonia Montecelio and Rome north, at the height of the Mascherone service area.

The deceased drivers were 35 and 32 years old. Among the injured, two were transported under code to the Gemelli and Umberto I hospitals, eight, under code yellow, were distributed to the various hospitals in the area. Thirty-five migrants were visited on site and entrusted to the prefecture.

The migrants were on board the Patti tour bus from Favara which has a contract with the Prefecture of Agrigento. The vehicle left Porto Empedocle at 10am yesterday, Thursday 14 September, and collided head-on with the lorry for reasons that are yet to be ascertained.