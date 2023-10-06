Home page World

From: Teresa Toth, Carolin Gehrmann

Three Germans were among those killed in the serious bus accident in Venice. This has now been confirmed by the Foreign Office. The search for the causes of the accident continues.

Update from October 6th, 6:42 a.m.: The public prosecutor’s office in Venice has commissioned a technical report on the guardrail. This is reported by the Italian newspaper La Republica citing the Venice Prosecutor Bruno Cherchi. There is a suspicion that the bridge’s dilapidated infrastructure may have contributed to the serious bus accident in Venice.

The bridge is loud La Republica Part of a structure that has not received adequate maintenance in recent years. In 2018, the city administration decided to renovate the bridge – but construction work only began last month.

Bus accident in Venice: Three Germans are among the 21 fatalities

First report from October 6th, 5:37 a.m.: Venice – After the serious bus accident in Venice, the Foreign Office in Berlin now assumes that three Germans were among the 21 fatalities. Another five German citizens were injured and were receiving medical treatment, the Foreign Office reported, according to the news agency dpa on Thursday afternoon.

Two brothers from Germany, aged seven and 13, are said to be among the injured tagesschau.de citing Italian media. Accordingly, the parents of the two children are said to be among those killed. Italian authorities had previously reported three dead Germans.

Tragic bus accident near Venice: Bus falls from a bridge onto the railway line

The devastating accident occurred on Tuesday evening in the mainland district of Mestre in the lagoon city of Venice. The shuttle bus from a campsite in the Marghera district – around three kilometers from the scene of the accident – with many day-trippers on board fell from a bridge onto a railway line underneath. The vehicle immediately caught fire.

In the serious bus accident that occurred near Venice on October 3rd, 21 people were killed, including three Germans. © Slow Press / Livemedia / Lapress/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

In addition to the three Germans, the fatalities include nine Ukrainians, four people from Romania and other vacationers from Portugal, South Africa and Croatia, according to a spokesman for the mayor of Venice, according to the news agency afp explained. The Italian bus driver also died in the tragedy.

Investigators want to find out how the tragic accident happened

The cause of the accident is currently unclear. Investigators are working hard to understand the background to the accident, Venice public prosecutor Bruno Cherchi told the newspaper La Republica. According to an initial reconstruction, the bus fell almost ten meters and fell onto its roof. Before the fall, he is said to have slid about 50 meters along the rusted guardrail. He is said to have drifted at a gap between the guardrails and then fallen.

Dilapidated bridge or driver’s health problems suspected to be the cause of the accident

Accordingly, no other vehicle was involved in the accident ARD reported in Rome. One of the main assumptions about the accident is currently that the driver may have suffered health problems while driving. But there is another possible cause that is currently being examined: the condition of the bridge’s metal railing, which, according to Italian media reports, was said to have been dilapidated at the scene of the accident.

The accident sparked a debate in Italy about the state of the country’s infrastructure. According to an Italian association of traffic accident victims, it was “a tragedy with notice,” reported tagesschau.de. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was shocked after the accident and expressed her deepest condolences. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also expressed her condolences to the victims and their relatives.