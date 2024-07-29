Bus traffic | Koivisto Auto does not have to pay back the support pot of tens of millions of euros

Bus traffic|It is about the loans once granted by the city of Helsinki to its owner Helsingin Bussiliikenne oy. In 2019, the EU Commission considered that the loans were illegal and ordered them to be recovered.

Bus company Koivisto Auto does not have to pay back subsidies for 44 million euros, the company says in its press release. The matter is based on the decision of the EU court on Monday to the decision.

It is about the loans once granted by the city of Helsinki to its owner Helsingin Bussiliikenne oy. In 2019, the EU Commission considered that the loans were illegal and ordered them to be recovered.

The Commission took up the case after Nobina, which competed with Helsinki Bus Transport, complained about the subsidies to the Commission in 2011.

The Commission started a formal investigation procedure in the matter in 2015. The investigation examined equipment and capital loans from 2002 to 2012.

Helsinki Ownership of the bus service was transferred to Koiviston Auto in 2015. However, according to the commission, subsidies of tens of millions of euros could also be collected from the new owner, i.e. Koiviston Auto. According to the Commission’s view, the recovery could be extended to a company to which the aid recipient’s business has been transferred as a result of the acquisition.

Koiviston Auto filed a lawsuit against the Commission’s decision first in the General Court of the European Union. However, the general court rejected the claim in 2022. After that, Koiviston Auto appealed the decision to the EU court.

On Monday in its decision, the EU court annulled both the general court’s decision from 2022 and the Commission’s recovery decision from 2019.

Therefore, Koivisto Auto does not have to pay the recovery amount of tens of millions of euros.

“According to Koivisto Auto’s point of view, extending the collection to the new owner was incorrect, and the company was never heard by the commission or the court,” the company’s press release says.

“We are very pleased with today’s decision, according to which the judgment given in 2022 has been overturned. We feel that basic rights have been respected in the decision.”