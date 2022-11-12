Cairo, Egypt.- At least 19 people died and six were injured this Saturday when the bus in which they were traveling overturned on a highway in the delta of Nilein the north of Egyptreported the Ministry of Health.

The minibus fell into a ditch in the province of dakahliathe ministry said.

Egyptian media reported that the accident was caused by a steering wheel malfunction, without giving details.

Traffic accidents are common in Egyptwhere the roads are often poorly maintained and traffic regulations are poorly respected.

In July, 25 people were killed and 35 others injured when a bus collided with a truck parked on the side of the road in downtown Egypt. Officially, 7,000 people died in traffic accidents in 2021 in that country.

