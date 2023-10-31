Chiavari – Public transport strike on Monday 6 November in Chiavari proclaimed by the independent Cub Trasporti union. Four hours of abstention announced. In the provincial territory, traveling staff will abstain from work from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm; Ticket office staff will be there from 10.30am to 2pm.

Amt ensures that, as required by law, services aimed at disabled people will be protected. At the provincial level, transport will be guaranteed as part of the affiliated services dedicated to disabled people and the elderly. Rental and/or additional services are guaranteed only if booked before the strike is announced. The public transport company announces that, on the occasion of the last four-hour strike proclaimed by Cub on 21 June 2021, 0.52 percent of provincial operators joined