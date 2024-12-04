Bus strike on December 5: schedules and minimum services

After the strikes on November 28 and 29, this Thursday, December 5, a bus strike has been called in practically all of Spain. However, the CGT union has just announced that it is distancing itself from these strikes in the urban and interurban passenger transport sector, with which the protest is deflating – apparently – considerably.

For now, Workers’ Commissions (CCOO) continues with its call and maintains the strike for December 5 and 9, coinciding with the Constitution Bridge. As announced, the strike will become indefinite starting on December 23 if an agreement is not reached beforehand.

Initially, the unions went on strike due to the rise in accidents among the most veteran workers, demanding that employers ask the Government to include their profession in the repertoire of trades that can anticipate their retirement without there being a reduction in the pension. .

What minimum services have been established

Andalusia

The minimum services set by the Junta de Andalucía will be 50% for regular transport, although in some services they may be reduced to just 20%.

Aragon

In Aragón, the strikes will affect urban and interurban buses, school buses and long distance buses. Services will be affected 24 hours a day and minimum services have been below 60%.

Asturias

In the case of regular passenger transport services for general use, the minimum services will depend on daily shipments. It has been established that at least 25% of the services will be maintained.

In addition, transportation services for schoolchildren and workers whose itineraries do not coincide with regular passenger transportation services will be maintained. For more detailed information on specific trips or expeditions, check the following link.

Balearic Islands

The Municipal Transport Company of Palma (EMT) has reported that minimum services of 50% have been established for the union strike scheduled for this Thursday 5th and next 9th December.

As detailed by the City Council in a statement, in the same way that happened in the last days of strike, minimum services of 50% have been set on urban transport buses, although these rise to 60% during the hours point of entry and exit from educational centers and 100% on routes to hospitals.

The schedules of the minimum services per line will be the same as in the last days of the strike, and can be consulted here. The EMT reminds citizens that, in addition to the minimum services, other regular service vehicles may circulate, depending on the drivers’ decision to support, or not, the called strike.

Canary Islands

The Single Transport Authority of Gran Canaria decreed, on October 25 through a resolution, minimum services equivalent to those of a holiday during the strike period, which will mean that at least 184 of the 368 regular drivers will have to give service. You can consult the scheduled schedules on the island in the following link.

In the case of Titsa, the company that offers the transportation service in Tenerife, the interurban buses will have services of at least 75%, as will the urban lines of the municipality of La Laguna. However, the urban lines of Santa Cruz de Tenerife will increase their minimum services to 80%. The company Tiadhe, in charge of transport in Fuerteventura, has also published the lines that will be affected for the transport strike in the coming days.

Cantabria

In Cantabria, in regards to school transport At least the first outward expedition and the last return expedition from the study center will be carried out. Regarding regular passenger transport, services have been established for at least 30% of the journeys.

Castile and León

The minimum services established by the Government of Castilla y León are 50% in urban buses and 100% in the case of school and special transport.

Castile-La Mancha

According to the order approved by the Ministry of Development last October, regular passenger transport services for general use will be similar to those of other communities. In the case of routes with between one and six complete expeditions, at least one round trip and one return trip must be offered; On routes with between six and ten expeditions, at least two will have to be maintained and on trips with more than ten complete expeditions: the minimum services will be 40% of the trips at peak hours (established between 6:00 and 9:00 and between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.) and 20% on other trips.

In the case of regular special-use passenger services, all school transport routes originating or stopping in sparsely populated areas, at risk of depopulation and intermediate rural areas will be maintained, as well as all routes destined for educational centers. special.

In the case of Toledo’s urban buses, minimum services will reach 80% during peak hours but will be reduced to at least 40% during off-peak hours.

Catalonia

The Department of Business and Labor of the Generalitat has set minimum services of 40% in response to the strike in the urban and interurban passenger transport service at peak hours (between 6:30 and 9:30 a.m., as well as between 4:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m.) while the rest of the day the minimum services will be at least 20%. Likewise, school coaches and buses, as well as those dedicated to the transportation of people with disabilities, will reach 85%.

Valencian Community

The Generalitat Valenciana has established minimum services for the areas not affected by the DANA of last October 29 of 55% in regular services for general use at peak hours (between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. hours) and 40% in off-peak hours. In specific services to hospitals, airports and railway stations, the minimum services will rise to 75%.

Regarding school transportation, all the services that are regularly provided on school days must be guaranteed, while in terms of transportation to work centers, the minimum services will reach 65%, prioritizing longer distance routes. Transportation to care centers for the elderly, dependent or disabled without alternative transportation must also offer 100% of the service.

Basque Country

In October, the Basque Government generally established minimum services of 30% with the aim of guaranteeing the transport of passengers by road and the activity of public buses.

Estremadura

In the Extremadura community, the minimum services of 50% established by the Ministry of Transport are maintained both at the regional level and in the main cities such as Badajoz, Cáceres or in the capital, Mérida.

Galicia

According to the Xunta’s minimum services decree, entry and exit school buses will have to operate on routes of more than four kilometers. In the case of peri-urban buses, the service offered will have to reach 50% between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. This minimum will be similar for intercity expeditions of less than 25 kilometers offered during peak hours (between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.).

For trips of more than 25 kilometers and with origin or destination in one of the seven Galician cities, a round trip and another return expedition are maintained for services with departure before 2:00 p.m. and after 6:00 p.m. For more details, you can consult the order of the Galician Executive in this link.

In this other link You can consult the minimum services that will be provided in Santiago for the next December 5 and 9.

Community of Madrid

It is expected that the percentages of minimum services will be very similar to those of the previous strikes in November, when minimum services of up to 80% were set during rush hour on both urban and intercity buses, while 45% was established. % of services during off-peak hours.

The Municipal Transport Company provided services of up to 75% of its capacity in peak hours (between 6:00 and 9:30 a.m.) and 50% in off-peak hours, while in intercity buses, the minimum services will be 80%. in peak hours, and 45% in off-peak hours.

Likewise, for the night lines, coverage of 45% of the scheduled service was set for all of them.

Regarding school transportation, minimum services of 60% were established. Finally, for the transport of people with disabilities and reduced mobility, the minimum services rose to 90%.

Murcia Region

In the case of the Region of Murcia, at the end of October the regional government established 60% of the usual services during peak hours and 40% during the rest of the day to guarantee the mobility of citizens during the days of strikes. In the following link You can consult both the schedules of the intercity buses and the urban buses of Molina de Segura.

Navarre

The Government of Navarra has determined minimum services during the strike of 40% of ordinary services in intercity transport, 30% for Saturdays and 20% on holidays. Regarding regular transportation for special use, such as school transportation and transportation for people with disabilities, all trips between home and school or occupational centers will be guaranteed.

Rioja

In general, the minimum services will be 50% on regular passenger transport lines, according to the resolution published in the Official Gazette of La Rioja for the strike called on December 5 and 9.

In the case of rural and metropolitan lines, Saturday services will be provided, except on the metropolitan line M7-A (Logroño-Polígono El Sequero-Arrúbal), which will provide its services normally. In addition, special-use transportation for workers, schools and social services will also offer one hundred percent of its services.