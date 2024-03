In a number of regions of Finland, bus service may stop by the end of this week, the reason being a lack of fuel at gas stations amid a trade union strike. The television and radio company reported this on March 12 Yle.

The large transport concern Koiviston Auto warned about problems with supplies, which may stop operating in the city of Jyväskylä by Thursday, and soon in the capital region.

