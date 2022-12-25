The number of people killed in a bus accident in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia has risen to five, Spanish media report. Some passengers are still missing.



Foreign editors



25 Dec. 2022

For unknown reasons, a bus drove off a bridge, plunged 75 meters and ended up in a river. The accident happened on Saturday evening near Vigo, near the border with Portugal.

The bus driver and a woman were rescued. Police said the driver did not use alcohol or drugs.

According to a regional newspaper, the bus was carrying a group of people visiting relatives in the prison of Lugo, in Central Galicia.

© ANP/EPA

