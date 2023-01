How did you feel about the content of this article?

The bus, with about 60 passengers, fell early Saturday into a cliff in the region of Piura, in northern Peru. | Photo: Reproduction/ Dielui Noticias Fast

A bus fell over a cliff in the region of Piura, in northern Peru, early this Saturday (28), leaving at least 25 people dead, in addition to an undetermined number of injured, according to official sources and the local press.

According to the France-Presse news agency (AFP), the Q’orianka Tours vehicle left Lima and was heading to Tumbes, which is on the border with Ecuador. When there were about 260 kilometers left to reach the destination, the bus left the track in a desert area. The accident, whose causes are unknown, happened around 3:00 am (06:00 GMT) on a stretch of road that connects the towns of El Alto-Los Órganos to the city of Talara, more than 1,000 km north of Lima.

Television station RPP reported that the accident happened at kilometer 121 of the Panamericana Norte highway and that the bus was carrying around 60 passengers. Some people were thrown through the windows and others were trapped inside the vehicle. The injured were taken to hospitals in El Alto and Máncora, popular summer resorts in the country, on the way to Piura.