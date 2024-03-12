Passengers on a bus are held hostage inside the bus station in Rio de Janeiro. Officers from the police special operations battalion (BOPE) are present on site. According to initial information from the military police, a man shot, hitting two people. The injured were rescued, but there is no information on their state of health. The Bope team is negotiating the release of the hostages.

According to initial summary information, there are 15 hostages on the bus, including children and elderly people, while at least one 35-year-old man, who was injured, has already been transferred to hospital. The bus, seized by a man, is located in the Rodoviária Novo Rio station, in the center of the city.

The bus is located on a central platform of the Nova Rio station, which has a total of 75 platforms and where 41 transport companies operate, for a traffic of 38 thousand passengers, which rises to 70 thousand on holidays.