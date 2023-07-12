Genoa – Work suspended inside the Monte Giugo tunnelwhere a bus full of tourists caught fire last Sunday.

The seizure of the tunnel was ordered by the Genoa prosecutor’s office as part of the investigation into the bus fire in order to be able to carry out some investigations.

The investigators want to clarify, for example, whether the tunnel had been the subject of a ministerial extension in relation to the obligation to adapt the infrastructure to the European directive.



The decision of the prosecutor A12, the fire tunnel under seizure. Partial reopening postponed Marco Fagandini and Emanuele Rossi July 11, 2023

The works ordered by Autostrade per l’Italia, which already today would have led to the reopening of a lane towards the West, have therefore been suspended and will resume when the seizure is lifted.

The traffic situation at 10.20

Even today there are queues and inconveniences: problems are reported on the entire Genoese motorway junction, not only on the A12.

A7

GENOA BOLZANETO – BUSALLA – Queue (from km 121 – Direction: Milan)

Queue of 1 km between Genova Bolzaneto and Busalla due to lane reduction

A10

CONNECTION A10/A7 – GENOA PEGLI – Coda (from km 0 – Direction: Ventimiglia)

4km queue between the A10/A7 Milan-Genoa junction and Genoa Pegli due to a broken down vehicle

A12

GENOVA NERVI – RECCO – Queue (from km 11.5 – Direction: Rosignano)

Queue of 1 km between Genova Nervi and Recco for accident recovery

ROSIGNANO – Slowed Traffic (from km 206.9 – Direction: Rosignano)

Traffic slowed down between Barriera di Rosignano and SS1 Aurelia Sud/A12 connection due to works

RECCO – GENOVA NERVI – Queue (from km 20 – Direction: Genoa)

Queue of 2 km between Recco and Genova Nervi for accident recovery