Bus on fire on the A12: motorway closed between the toll booths of Genova Nervi and Recco. Traffic blocked

The A12 motorway was closed between Genova Nervi and Nervi after a bus burst into flames inside a tunnel. Traffic on the stretch is blocked in both directions. Several ambulances intervened on the spot to rescue the passengers who breathed the smoke inside the tunnel. Everyone was made safe, as were the motorists who were driving through the tunnel at the time. The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized in a hyperbaric chamber while the other passengers are slightly intoxicated or have suffered fractures in fleeing the burning vehicle.

Autostrade per l’Italia explained in a note that “at approximately 5.40 pm, the section between Recco and Genova Nervi towards Genoa was temporarily closed on the A12 Genova – Sestri Levante motorway due to a bus on fire inside the Giugo tunnel at km 15”.

According to Aspi, “the fire brigade is carrying out operations to extinguish the vehicle at the site of the event, as well as mechanical assistance, patrols from the traffic police and personnel from the Genoa trunk management of Autostrade per l’ Italy. Traffic is currently blocked in both directions and there are 7 km of queues in the direction of Genoa, 3 km in the direction of Livorno. Users heading towards Genoa, after the Recco exit, are advised to take the SS1 Aurelia state road and then rejoin the motorway at Genova Nervi”.

News being updated