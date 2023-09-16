Genoa – There are two suspects for the tourist bus fire that occurred on July 9th in the Monte Giugo tunnel, on the A12, between Recco and Nervi. This is the legal representative of Man Italia, the German company of the Volkswagen group that produces the coach, and a technical manager of the company. Registration in the register is a technical act to allow the company to participate in appraisal operations. The charges are of negligent fire and negligent injury.

The Genoa prosecutor’s office wants to do this analysis and tests on the twin models of the bus that burned. The investigators, who initially seized the tunnel, once ascertained that there had been no structural damage, released the tunnel, allowing restoration work to be carried out quickly. The public prosecutor Giovanni Arena wants to understand why the tourist bus, registered in 2019 and stopped due to Covid, caught fire after a recent inspection.

The vehicle was completely destroyed and for this reason the investigations will have to be carried out on other identical buses, of the same year and in the same conditions. The investigations, which engineer Marco Sartini will begin in ten days, will also serve to understand whether there are design or manufacturing defects. That afternoon the vehicle, with about 50 tourists on board, was returning from the Cinque Terre. At a certain point it started to smoke. The driver stopped the vehicle and helped all the passengers to leave the bus. The man, who was seriously intoxicated, remained hospitalized in San Martino hospital for a few days.