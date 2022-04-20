It is ramping up on social networks a video which represents L’fire of an bus while it is on fire with the flames on the roof: it is commented “I find battery powered vehicles so much more exciting”, “I find battery powered vehicles so much more exciting”Passed off as an electric bus.

Electric bus on fire?

The elusive bus “electricWent on fire, fortunately it was empty and no one was board. Led by a worker from a mechanical workshop in charge of maintenance who, after accusing the vehicle of a technical problem, stopped approaching the roadside.

L’fire blew up on the roof bus around 3.15 pm on Saturday 16 April 2022 on the Sp 344 which from Ponte della Pietra goes towards the Marscianese in the province of Perugia. After a while two teams of the Perugia Fire Brigade arrived to put out the flames.

What is left of the bus that caught fire and that on social / web was passed off as an electric bus

Bus set fire to the lawsuits

So far all true except the fact that thebus was not electric and that those flames did not come from the battery packs placed on the roof. Indeed the bus in question it was powered by methane and on the roof, where the flames were released, the methane cylinders.

The methane cylinders on the roof of the bus that caught fire are evident

A 4 × 4 four-wheel drive fire-fighting vehicle was also requested on site to put out the flames that also spread to the adjacent land.

