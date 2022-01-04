The “Bus on Demand” service from the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai recorded a significant growth in the number of passengers traveling on board, reaching 603,052 passengers, since the service was launched in February 2020 until the end of last year, and the service recorded a noticeable increase in the number of passengers in 2021, compared to 2020, when the number of passengers reached 428,377 passengers in 2021, compared to 174,675 passengers in 2020.

Director of the Planning and Business Development Department at the Public Transport Corporation at the RTA, Adel Shakeri, said that the service witnessed an unparalleled demand for it, especially as it covers vital areas in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to passing through a metro station and a tram station, which constitutes a kind of integration in the transportation network. public, and makes it easier for passengers to move to their destinations quickly and safely.

He explained that the percentage of customers’ satisfaction with the service reached 86%, pointing out that the service contributes to the integration of mass transit services, which are promoted by the first and last mile strategy, ease of access, and reducing customer waiting time.

Shakri added that 13 minibuses provide this service, covering the areas of Al Barsha, International City, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Academic City. The initiative includes serving areas with low demand for mass transit.



