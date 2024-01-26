Bus Mestre, the driver did not feel ill before the accident

The driver who was driving the bus that crashed from the Mestre overpass on October 3rd, with a death toll of 21, he did not feel ill before the accident. The expert report on the man's heart muscle ruled this out, from which it was found that Alberto Rizzotto he had no heart problems.

READ ALSO: She stabs her husband to death: 46-year-old woman arrested in Martinengo

Or rather, he had a coronary artery obstruction problem but this was not the cause of his death. From the conclusions signed by the medical examiner Guido Viel, the expert chosen by the Venice Prosecutor's Office to clarify the hypothesis of the illness, it emerges that he suffered from an asymptomatic coronary disease which has nothing to do with the death undoubtedly caused by the extremely violent impact caused by the bus falling from the overpass just before eight in the evening on October 3 last year. There is therefore a “certain causal link”, therefore, between the fall and death of the driver of the 'La Linea' bus whose collapse from the overpass caused the death of 21 people and the injury of 15 others.

No element, we read in the conclusions, confirms the hypothesis that he suffered from a symptomatic coronopathy, a possibility put forward after the first cardiological tests carried out by Professor Cristina Basso, professor at the University of Padua. The findings made by the latter are “probably” attributable to a silent picture of an asymptomatic pathology in life. Investigations are underway into a possible fault in the electric bus, in particular the functioning of the steering and wheels. The vehicle was supplied by a Chinese company

Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

