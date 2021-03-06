Just a few blocks away, users of the collective 39 travel at a different pace than those of the 11 lines that go through the corridor of the Metrobus July 9. A rhythm of a narrow street shared with private cars and cartoneros cartoneros, which even allows you to peek from the windows of the shops located on a path that crosses Retiro, San Nicolás, Monserrat and Constitución. But in a couple of weeks the gap will be eliminated and the 39 will gain speed because it will begin to circulate through the exclusive corridors of 9 de Julio Avenue.

This is an old order from the Transportes Santa Fe SACEI company, which operates the 39, a line that will be 90 years old next year. The change of course It was authorized by the Secretary of Transportation and Public Works of the Nation, with a resolution published this Wednesday in the Buenos Aires Official Gazette. The permit remains “ad referendum” as provided by the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation.

Official Buenos Aires sources explained that drivers on line 39 will be trained these days to drive in the corridors of the Metrobus. And they anticipated that the change of route could be completed in two weeks.

New route of line 39 The change will start in two weeks. Source: GCBA

Currently, the bus 39 circulates through the streets Salta-Libertad to the north and Talcahuano-Santiago del Estero to the south. The future route of all its branches will be as follows:

Go to Chacarita: On its route, Bernardo de Irigoyen, Juan de Garay, East Lima, Brazil, West Lima, Constitución, Salta, San Juan, lane of the Metrobús 9 de Julio corridor, circulating through this until the exit located between Paraguay and Marcelo T. de Alvear , Carlos Pellegrini, Santa Fe avenue, his route.

Return to Barracas / Plaza Constitución: On its route, Santa Fe avenue, lane of the Metrobus 9 de Julio corridor, circulating along this until leaving it at the height of Cochabamba street, Lima, Constitución, West Lima, Brazil, its route.

With this scheme, bus 39 will enter the Metrobus 9 de Julio trace from Santa Fe, when heading south, and when driving north it will join by avenida San Juan and will exit through the exit located between Paraguay and Marcelo T. de Alvear towards Santa Fe.

The 9 de Julio Metrobus is covered by 11 bus lines to which the 39 will soon be added. Photo Luciano Thieberger

In the grounds of the resolution, it is highlighted that 39 is the only collective that runs in its entirety the pair of roads adjacent and parallel to the 9 de Julio Metrobus made up of Salta-Libertad and Talcahuano-Santiago del Estero streets, between the area from Plaza Constitución and Avenida Santa Fe.

In the Buenos Aires Department of Transit they made a technical feasibility study The conclusion was that the 9 de Julio Metrobus corridor has the operational capacity to incorporate the services of line 39. And that the current stops of this group can be added to the existing paradores on 9 de Julio avenue.

The benefit will be double. On the one hand, drivers will free themselves from the stress of driving on streets where traffic jams are common and where they must coexist with traffic in general. On the other, the passengers they will save up to 50% on their travel time.

Line 39 began to circulate on February 8, 1932, just four years after the collective was created. Six months later, it already had 40 cars connecting its current terminal in Pedro de Mendoza y Patricios, in Barracas, with a hub in Nicaragua and Arévalo.

The buses on line 39 carry the image of Carlitos Balá in honor of their most famous passenger. File photo / Néstor García

Over the years there were several changes of route, although the group 39 always he is associated with Chacarita and Carlitos Balá. The comedian began by representing his characters aboard the groups of this line.

In a few weeks, the 39 will experience a new milestone, with its incorporation to the Metrobus 9 de Julio. This corridor of 3 kilometers and 17 paradores was inaugurated in 2013. It is currently used by 11 bus lines (9, 10, 17, 45, 59, 67, 70, 91, 98, 100 and 129).

