It is assumed that the driver may have been taken ill or that there was a failure in the bus’s brakes.

A real massacre destroyed so many families in a single day because of a accident dramatic. The quiet city of Tai’an, in the Chinese province of Shandong, was in fact shocked by an event that left the community suffering to say the least. An unbearable mourning for many people due to an out-of-control bus.

Yesterday morning, a runaway bus hit a group of pedestrians. The collision with people almost immediately caused the death of several people. At the moment there are 11 victims and 15 injured, many of them very seriously. [ATTENZIONE CONTENUTI SENSIBILI NEL VIDEO]

The incredible accident occurred around 8:30. We are on one of the main arteries of the city and, given the morning time, we are in a busy scenario full of people and passers-by. The road, in fact, is usually crowded with commuters heading to work or school. Witnesses reported moments of real chaos. The heavy vehicle did not stop and suddenly hit pedestrians as they were crossing at the crosswalk.

“It was scary, the bus was moving fast and no one had time to react,” said a passerby. The first reconstructions They tell how the bus was normally following its usual route when, for reasons yet to be fully ascertained, the driver lost control.

It is assumed that the driver may have had a sickness or that there was a broken down to the bus’s brakes. Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause. Emergency services arrived shortly after the incident, but what they found was a shocking scene. Many of the injured were rushed to local hospitals, with some in critical condition. The victims include people of all ages, including a child and an elderly man who were passing by at the time.

At the moment, in the small community, an urgent appeal has spread for the blood donationsgiven the high number of injuries. The mayor of Tai’an expressed deep condolences to the families affected, assuring that all necessary measures will be taken to avoid similar events in the future. “Today is a day of immense pain for our city. […] We will not stop until we have shed full light on what happened to the bus and brought justice to the victims.”