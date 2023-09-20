Three Italians were injured in the accident. He was headed to Trieste

A medium Flixbus overturns in Austria, in the Carinthia region, while he was headed to Trieste. Unfortunately one 19 year old girl lost her life, while other passengers suffered injuries of varying degrees. Among these there are also three Italian citizens whose lives are not in danger. The bus overturned following a road accident in which it was involved together with other vehicles.

The bus of the Flixbus company he had left Berlin and was supposed to reach the city of Trieste. Around 4 in the morning, the heavy vehicle with 45 people on board overturned following a road accident in which it was involved.

The accident took place near the city of Micheldorg, Carinthia, in Austria. A 19-year-old girl lost her life, crushed by the vehicle. Other passengers suffered injuries of varying degrees. No one’s life is in danger.

Five passengers suffered serious injuries, including three Italian citizens who were traveling towards Trieste. All passengers were transported to hospital. Some have left health facilities after receiving the necessary treatment.

THE Italian tourists have already left the hospital. Their health conditions did not cause concern. On board there were passengers from different countries: Austria, Slovenia, Italy, Germany, Ukraine. And there were also two drivers.

According to what was reconstructed by the local police, the 19-year-old girl died instantly. The rescuers couldn’t do anything for her. Investigators have yet to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.

According to what we learn, the heavy vehicle would have left the roadway on a dual carriageway, ending up against a guardrail and then overturning on its side. The Farnesina immediately contacted the Austrian government to follow the events of our three compatriots who were on board. And fortunately, they are fine.