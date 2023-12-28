Four dead in the Urbino crash: they were all traveling in the ambulance: After the impact with the buses, the emergency vehicle caught fire

A dramatic accident occurred yesterday afternoon in the Marche region, more precisely in the Ca' Gulino tunnel between Urbino and Fermignano. Unfortunately the budget is tragic and speaks of four dead and several injured. A bus full of kids on a trip and an ambulance were involved in the head-on crash. The victims were all traveling in the emergency vehicle. Who they were and what is known about the accident so far.

A dramatic event occurred yesterday afternoon in the Marche region, more precisely near Urbinoin the Ca' Gulino tunnel which connects the province to Fermignano.

In the tunnel they crashed at very high speed and head-on an ambulance it's a coach. The emergency vehicle, an ambulance from AST1 of Urbino, had left Fossombrone shortly before. The bus, however, was full of kids who were headed for a trip.

According to what has emerged so far, it seems that the ambulance has partly invaded the oncoming lane and the bus driver was unable to avoid the impact.

After the crash the emergency vehicle has caught fireprobably due to the explosion of the oxygen cylinders inside the passenger compartment, making the tunnel a true inferno of flames and smoke.

Who were the four dead?

The toll of the accident was dramatic. As mentioned, there are four deaths, all passengers in the ambulance.

It's about Sokol Hoxha, the doctor from Potes of Fossombrone, 42 years old, Albanian; the 49-year-old nurse Cinzia Mariotti, from Acqualagna; the rescue driver Stefano Sabbatini59 years old from Fossombrone and the patient transported on board the ambulance, Alberto Serfilippi 85 years old.

Miraculously all the people who travelled on board the bus they managed to to survive. On board the vehicle there were around thirty children between the ages of 7 and 13 and their companions, as well as the driver.

The condolence

There are many messages from condolences already appeared on social media. Pain, but also doubts about safety in the workplace, sometimes not completely guaranteed.

There Direction general ofAST of Pesaro Urbinocommented:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our operators in this tragic accident. They dedicated their lives to the community and patients. We are close to the families of our colleagues and the patient who lost their lives.

The general secretary of Uil Marche Claudia Mazzucchelli underlines the need to guarantee safety: