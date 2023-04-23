Bus full of fans causes serious accident, video

A violent episode happened this Saturday in the preview of the match between Aldosivi and Atlanta in Argentina, when a bus full of fans of the Mar del Plata club collided head-on and at full speed against a car in which a child under 12 and two adults were traveling. The group dragged the vehicle several meters until it finally stopped and a pitched battle began between shark fans and people who reproached them for what had happened.

(You may be interested in: Barras bravas: what have they done in Argentina and Chile to combat their violence?)

Aldosivi fans were heading towards the José María Minella stadium in a caravan made up of trucks, cars, motorcycles and buses through the streets of the city of Mar del Plata, between songs and flags in support of the coastal club. However, at the intersection of Mario Bravo avenue with Bosch street one of those convoys collided with a car that was traveling in the opposite direction.

serious accident

It is a Peugeot 308 that was hit head-on by a Mercedes Benz truck that dragged it several meters. Inside the car were a 56-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a girl under 12, according to the local newspaper La Capital. The three were slightly injured and were taken to a medical center in the private cars of people who witnessed the crash.

However, the people who watched the caravan go by were outraged after the bus did not stop its march instantly after the crash and instead continue almost 80 meters pushing the car in front.



It was at that moment that some of the fans who were traveling in the bus and the truck got out of the vehicles in an open field and were chased by the residents of the area. There a pitched battle broke out that ended with blows and stones among those present.

In the images, in addition to the clash, it is possible to see the moment in which the fight begins, but not when it ends.

Aldosivi comes to the meeting with Atlanta after two consecutive defeats in the First National, while the team from the Villa Crespo neighborhood comes from two consecutive draws. The local team has 13 points and is ranked 11th in the table, just one point behind Atlanta, which has 14 and is ranked eighth.

THE NATION

Argentina

GDA

More sports news