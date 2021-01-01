Highlights: New Year’s morning traumatic accident occurred near Unnao on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

The bus collided with a standing container, 4 people died in the accident, 30 people were injured

The bus was going from Bihar to Delhi, being told the driver could not see due to fog

Kanpur

A tragic accident occurred on the New Year morning on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. In the bus accident, 4 people died and 30 people were injured. The accident happened near Unnao. All the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital. Police and rescue team are present at the scene.

It is being told that the bus collided with a container already standing on the expressway, causing the accident. The bus was going from Bihar to Delhi. The driver was not visible due to dense fog and the bus crashed into the container.