At least 20 people died and six more were injured in Peru when an interprovincial bus fell of passengers into an abyss on a highway in the mountainous Áncash region (center), according to official reports.

The Regional Emergency Operations Center (COER) of Áncash raised the number of passengers killed to 20 after the fall of the company vehicle “La perla de Altomayo”, when it was traveling through the Taricá-Yanac section, in the Quircatay sector, in the Cusca district of the Corongo province, in a report collected by the state agency Andina.

The accident also caused injuries to six people, four of which were transferred to the Taricá health post and another two were sent to the Yanac health post.

For its part, the Huaylas Norte Health Network confirmed that an ambulance from the Yuracmarca, Taricá and Yanac health post went to the scene of the accident to treat the injuredand a truck from the municipality of La Pampa came to assist in the transfer of the injured.

The interprovincial bus left on Monday from the district of Tayabamba, province of Pataz, in the northern region of La Libertad, heading to the city of Lima, but on the way it picked up almost half of its passengers, who had been stranded other means of transportation, according to the La República newspaper portal.

The mayor of Yanac, Carlos Pinedo told RPP Noticias that the road is “in terrible conditions and that, as a result of that (…) the consequences are now (seen).”

In that sense, the authority asked the Minister of Transportation and Communications to put “a lot of emphasis” on the affected section of the road because “we should not expect more deaths” until it is repaired.

National Police agents from the Corongo, Sihuas and La Pampa police stations went to the accident area to provide assistance in the recovery of the remains and waiting for the prosecutors on duty to complete the removal of the bodies. EFE

More news of your interest