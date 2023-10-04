Tragic accident during the night in Mestre. A bus carrying foreign tourists fell off an overpass. The toll is truly very heavy, with 21 people dead and 15 injured

Tragedy in the province of Venice. A bus fell from an overpass in Mestre, on the slip road that leads towards Marghera. It was around 7.50pm on Tuesday 3 October, when the La Linea company vehicle with numerous foreign tourists on board crashed down. The balance of what happened is truly impressive. 21 peopleincluding children and the bus driver, have lost his life. 15 passengers were injured5 of whom are in serious condition in hospital.

A group of foreign tourists, including Ukrainians, French, Spanish, Croatians, Austrians, Germans, had rented a coach from the La Linea company. The passengers were returning to the Hu campsite in Marghera. They had spent the day in Venice.

Suddenly, when the vehicle was on the Mestre slip road leading to Marghera, the bus fell off the viaduct. Among the hypotheses perhaps an illness of the driver, a 40 year old Italian man who lost his life together with other passengers.

Ambulances with 118 rescuers as well as firefighters and law enforcement arrived immediately on site. The electric vehicle caught fire after the fall. From the findings made on the road there were no traces of braking.

It was difficult for the firefighters to extract people from the bus. In the meantime, Civil Protection vehicles also arrived at the scene of the accident and gradually took away the coffins of the passengers found lifeless.

Bus fell from the overpass in Mestre: city mourning proclaimed

The mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro he immediately proclaimed city mourning in memory of the victims who were on board the fallen bus. The mayor speaks of an apocalyptic scene.

Video source from YouTube by Vista National Television Agency