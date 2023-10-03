Home page World

From: Sarah Neumeyer

At least 20 people have died in a serious accident in Venice. © Marco Sabadin/AFP

A terrible bus accident occurred in Italy. A bus fell off a bridge in Venice. At least 21 people died.

Update from October 3rd, 11:26 p.m.: The AFP news agency reports with reference to media reports that there are apparently Germans and Ukrainians among the victims of a serious bus accident in Italy. Like the Italian newspaper Corriere del Veneto There are five Ukrainian citizens, a German and an Italian among the victims who have already been identified. At least 21 people died in the accident in Venice.

Update from October 3rd, 11:24 p.m.: According to the president of the Veneto region, at least 21 people died in the serious bus accident in Venice. Luca Zaia wrote on Facebook that minors were also among the dead. However, the number of deaths could still rise. In addition, around 20 bus passengers were injured – some of them seriously. The injured were taken to hospitals.

According to the Venice Fire Department, the bus caught fire after falling from a bridge over a railway line between Mestre and Marghera, two towns in Venice. According to the Ansa news agency, there were probably tourists on board the bus. Accordingly, it was a campsite shuttle bus. Rescue work at the scene of the accident is still underway.

Update from October 3rd, 10:29 p.m.: According to media reports, the bus that crashed in Venice was a campsite shuttle bus. As the Ansa news agency reported, there were probably tourists of various nationalities on board. According to the local prefecture, at least 20 people died in the accident on Tuesday evening.

First report from October 3rd: Venice – According to media reports, a serious accident has occurred in the north of Italy. According to reports, a bus fell from a bridge in Mestre, a district of Venice. According to information from the newspaper La Republica there were numerous people on board.

At least 20 people died in the bus accident. The news agency reported this Ansa citing the prefecture. Accordingly, the bus fell from an elevated road onto the railway tracks. The Italian newspaper Corriere del Veneto reports of at least 21 dead and 12 injured.

Bus falls from bridge in Italy: Mayor of Venice speaks of “tragedy”

There are “many victims,” said Mayor Luigi Brugnaro on X (formerly Twitter). He spoke of a “tragedy” and an “apocalyptic scene”. Emergency services were already at the scene of the accident with several ambulances. The railway line between Mestre on the mainland and the lagoon city of Venice was interrupted. The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear. It is also not clear whether the vehicle was a tourist bus.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her dismay after the bus accident. “My thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends. “I am in close contact with Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi to follow the news of this tragedy,” Meloni said, according to a statement. Just recently in Italy, several people were injured in a bus accident with tourists on board. (sne with AFP and dpa)