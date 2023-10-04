Bus falls from the overpass in Mestre, mayor Brugnaro: “Apocalyptic scene”

“An apocalyptic scene, there are no words”. Thus the mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro commented on the very serious accident that occurred yesterday evening in Mestre, where a bus fell from an overpass killing 21 people.

The accident occurred shortly after 7.30 pm, on a ramp of the Rizzardi flyover. The vehicle, an electric bus, broke through the guard rail and, after a flight of about ten metres, crashed near the tracks and caught fire. On board were tourists from a campsite in Marghera for which the bus was providing a shuttle service. Among the identified victims there are five Ukrainian citizens, a German, a Croatian, a Frenchman and the Italian driver: the 40-year-old Alberto Rizzotto from Treviso. 15 people were injured, including two children and two teenagers. It took firefighters hours to extract the bodies from the vehicle.

The circumstances of the accident are still unclear. It could be due to the driver becoming ill or to a wrong maneuver at a point where work was in progress.

“A huge tragedy struck our community this evening. I immediately ordered the city to mourn, in memory of the numerous victims who were on the fallen bus. An apocalyptic scene, there are no words,” the mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro wrote on social media.

“I express my deepest condolences, both my personal and that of the entire government, for the serious accident that occurred in Mestre. Our thoughts go out to the victims and their family and friends. I am in close contact with the mayor Luigi Brugnaro and the minister Matteo Piantedosi to follow the news on this tragedy”, declared Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.