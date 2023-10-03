«A huge tragedy struck our community this evening. I immediately ordered the city to mourn, in memory of the numerous victims who were on the fallen bus. An apocalyptic scene, there are no words.” The mayor of Venice writes it on X Luigi Brugnaro.



Mestre, bus falls from an overpass on the railway line and catches fire: over 20 dead and dozens injured 03 October 2023

What we know so far

As far as we know, a bus with numerous people on board fell this evening from an elevated section of Via dell’Elettricità in Mestre, ending up on the railway track near the road. According to the mayor of Venice Brugnaro there would be “at least twenty deaths” -. For now, two have been confirmed and at least 40 people have been injured. The circumstances of the accident are not known at the moment, but we know that it involved a bus. The firefighters, the Polfer and many ambulances were on site.

Firefighters: there are many dead, too many

These are the first words of a firefighter who left the recovery operations area of ​​the bus that crashed in Marghera for a few minutes. The area is patrolled by the police who do not let anyone in. There are at least 50 ambulances.

Bus falls from overpass: the first images of the Mestre tragedy





Meloni: deep condolences

«I express my deepest condolences, both my personal and that of the entire government, for the serious accident that occurred in Mestre. Our thoughts go out to the victims and their family and friends. I am in close contact with the mayor Luigi Brugnaro and the minister Matteo Piantedosi to follow the news on this tragedy” declares Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Tajani: thanks to the rescuers

«I am close to the families of the victims involved in the accident in Mestre. I thank the police, firefighters and health workers for the immediate rescue. Solidarity with the city of Venice and the municipal administration which has already declared citizen mourning.” This was written by the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani.