Emergency services on site: After the bus crashed, the occupants had to receive medical care. © Doku-Nö/Wimmer M./APA/dpa

A bus fell off a bridge in Lower Austria on Monday morning. All inmates are injured and have to be treated in hospitals.

Update from September 11th, 3:05 p.m.: Details about the bus passengers are now known. Accordingly, the 56-year-old bus driver and a 16-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries. Another teenager and two adults were slightly injured. According to the police, it cannot be ruled out that the driver suffered a heart attack before the accident.

Serious bus accident in Austria: vehicle falls four meters

First report from September 11th, 12:13 p.m.: Rastenfeld – Five people were injured, some seriously, in an accident involving a public bus. The vehicle fell from an approximately four meter high bridge near Rastenfeld in the state of Lower Austria and came to rest on its left side. A spokesman for the operations center reported on the details.

Bus falls from bridge: Five injured people taken to clinic by helicopter and ambulance

Like a police spokesman opposite IPPEN.MEDIA confirmed, all five occupants suffered injuries of an unspecified degree. But no one’s life is in danger. There were also two teenagers on the bus. One of the young people and the bus driver were flown to nearby hospitals in rescue helicopters, and the other three injured people were taken to clinics in ambulances.

Because of the chaotic conditions at the scene of the accident, six people were initially reported injured. It was initially said that even children were injured.

Bus accident in Lower Austria: Road workers apparently become first responders

The exact course of the accident is part of the ongoing investigation. According to initial findings, the bus left the road, probably hit another vehicle in a construction site and then fell several meters. According to Austrian media, several emergency medical teams and two rescue helicopters were in action. The accident is said to have occurred around 8 a.m.

At the news agency APA says a road worker who was working nearby with colleagues and therefore called the emergency number. Together they became first responders and freed several people from the vehicle. The man claims to be a firefighter himself.

For a six-year-old, a hike in Austria ended fatally after she was crushed by a boulder – her sister had to witness everything. A hiker from Bavaria had to be rescued in Tyrol because she was stuck in a pasture grid. A 27-year-old driver fell into a ravine in Austria and screamed for help for 19 hours. (mg, with dpa)