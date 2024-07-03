Unions and companies reached an agreement in a meeting mediated by the President of the Chamber, Milton Leite

The bus drivers’ strike in São Paulo was suspended on Tuesday night (July 2, 2024) after the category and employer representatives reached an agreement. The meeting was mediated by the president of the City Council, councilor Milton Leite (Brazil Union).

“We reached an agreement that brought peace to the sector. We are moving forward. The points were discussed, the points of divergence. We were able to converge and move forward.”said Leite to Poder360.

O Drivers Union (Union of Drivers and Workers in Urban Road Transport of São Paulo) will hold a meeting with the bases on Wednesday (3.Jul) to discuss the agreement.

Among the measures agreed to date are:

3.6% salary adjustment;

working day of 6h30m worked and 30 minutes break; and

monthly meal ticket with a daily value of R$35.5.

The parties are still due to meet on July 10 to work out details and continue negotiations on any outstanding points.

Are they: