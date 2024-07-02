Category accepted 3.6% adjustment proposed by companies, but asks for an increase in benefits and adjustment in working hours

O Drivers Union (Union of Drivers and Workers in Urban Road Transport of São Paulo) decided this Tuesday (2nd July 2024) to maintain the category’s strike scheduled for Wednesday (3rd July 2024).

The strike was announced on Friday (June 28). On Tuesday, the TRT-2 (Regional Labor Court of the 2nd Region) determined that operations should proceed normally from 6 am to 9 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm.

The Court also determined that companies must operate with at least 50% of their fleet during the rest of the day. In case of non-compliance, Judge Davi Furtado determined a fine of R$100,000. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 96 kB).

Despite the decision, the category maintained the strike, because despite having accepted a 3.6% adjustment proposed by the companies, SindMotoristas demanded an increase in benefits and a change in working hours.

Here are the demands of São Paulo bus drivers: