Ukrainian military commissariat officers detained a driver while he was working

The driver of a tourist bus was taken to the military registration and enlistment office while working near Ivano-Frankivsk. This is reported by TASS with reference to the publication “Public. Poltava”.

The Ukrainian military commissariat officers detained the man near the gas station. “While the people went to eat and go to the toilet, the police arrived with the employees of the Nadvirna district TCC. The driver with the documents, bus keys and money for fuel was put in the car and taken away. All the people remained on the street,” the passenger said.

It is known that there were 50 people on the bus, including 8 children. The regional military registration and enlistment office did not comment on the incident.

“The police and the TCC had no grounds to detain the driver and take him away from his workplace and exceeded their official powers,” said public lawyer Dmitry Morgun.

Earlier in August, military commissars and police officers fought with city residents in Odessa. According to the TCC, military commissars and police officers, while on patrol, demanded that a group of city residents of draft age who were drinking alcoholic beverages provide their military registration documents.