Bus driver stabbing | “Why don’t the drivers have a gas atomizer with them,” wonders Kaarina, a resident of Western Mäkä

HS visited the stop where the bus driver was stabbed on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

“Horribleterrible,” says a resident of Länsimäki Kaarina Kilpi.

On his day walk the stabbing of the bus driver Kilpi, who stopped at the Kuulakuja bus stop, says that when he used to work in the store as an entrepreneur, he always had a gas spray with him in case of violent situations.

“I wonder why the bus drivers don’t have gas or something with them, now that the youth are getting quite restless. The cockpit is an unsafe space, and the driver can’t escape anywhere,” says Kilpi.

In Finland, a permit is required to possess and use a gas atomizer. A gas nebulizer license can be granted, for example, to protect one’s own or another’s personal integrity or property.

Among other things, with HSL’s ticket inspectors is available gas atomizers.

Only lived in Länsimäki for a week Kalle Välimaa keeps the neighborhood calm, even though the guys before the move were intimidating. Violence has not occurred to the eyes of Välimaa.

“You hear about such cases regularly. There’s always something, this isn’t terribly exciting,” he says.

Välimaa says that he moves a lot in the capital region also in the evenings and at night. He hasn’t been scared even in the dark.

According to Kalle Välimaa, “nothing strange” has been seen in Länsimäki during the week.

Police said earlier on Monday that a group of about six 15- to 16-year-old youths had broken the Plexiglas between the driver and the passengers and started abusing the driver.

According to the police, the driver was hit with a bladed weapon. He received a deep cut on his hand that required medical treatment.

The young people also attacked two young men who intervened in the situation. The police believe that the men managed to prevent the abuse from continuing by drawing attention to themselves.

Police investigates events with the criminal titles of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

Four According to Kilve, who lived in Länsimäki for years, the area seemed like a good place to live.

He is also waiting for his bus at the same stop Taina Porrasmäki, who has noticed the youth groups in the area. Porrasmäki says that last winter he saw young people pushing someone at the Kuulakuja bus stop.

“But yes, this area is peaceful. In the 1980s, there was more bustle,” he says.