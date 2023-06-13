Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Bus driver stabbing | The police have not reached the young people who were abused by the driver

June 13, 2023
City|Bus driver stabbing

A group of about six young people broke the plexiglass protecting the driver and assaulted him.

Eastern Uusimaa the police have not caught up with the youth group that assaulted the bus driver in Vantaa’s Länsimäki on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Director of investigations Lauri Rantalainen said on Tuesday afternoon that the investigation has progressed, but for investigative reasons the progress cannot be opened in more detail.

Nor does Rantalainen comment on whether the identity of the young people is known to the police.

The incidents are being investigated as aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. In addition to the bus driver, the young people kicked and hit two men who intervened in the situation.

Stabbing happened on bus 95N, which left Helsinki railway station at 1.50 am. Rantalainen hopes that the passengers on the bus in question contact the police with a low threshold.

