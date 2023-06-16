Bus driver stabbing | The police have arrested seven suspects

The police have arrested seven suspects in connection with the stabbing of a bus driver in Vantaa last weekend.

15:16

The case is being investigated as attempted murder and two aggravated robberies.

The investigation continues with questioning of the suspects.

The news is updated.