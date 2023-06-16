Friday, June 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bus driver stabbing | The police have arrested seven suspects

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Bus driver stabbing | The police have arrested seven suspects

City|Bus driver stabbing

The police have arrested seven suspects in connection with the stabbing of a bus driver in Vantaa last weekend.

Police has arrested seven suspects in connection with the stabbing of a bus driver in Vantaa. A gang of youths attacked a bus driver on the night between Saturday and Sunday last weekend.

The case is being investigated as attempted murder and two aggravated robberies.

The investigation continues with questioning of the suspects.

The news is updated.

#Bus #driver #stabbing #police #arrested #suspects

See also  The strategic outlook after a month of war: Russia must focus actions in the east
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lourdes Méndez once again heads the Vox list for Congress for the Region of Murcia

Lourdes Méndez once again heads the Vox list for Congress for the Region of Murcia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result